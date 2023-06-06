Halle McElmury was recognized as the Winona County 4-H Youth Representative for the month of May. She is the daughter of Keith McElmury and Heidi Lehnertz, a senior at Lewiston-Altura High School and a member of the Altura Sky Rockets 4-H Club.

Following graduation Halle plans to attend RCTC to pursue a degree in surgical technology.

Halle has exhibited rabbits, sheep and dairy and also showcased projects in home environment, video, photography, fashion revue, foods and flower gardening. Her favorite projects have been showing sheep and rabbits. Halle loves showing them off after all the time she has spent training them.

Halle’s favorite 4-H memory was her first year of 4-H after she had been a Cloverbud. She recalls receiving a pink reserve champion ribbon for her rabbit Lulu.

“She was the fluffiest animal at the fair and everyone loved her,” Halle shared.

Halle said 4-H has taught her to try new things that she hasn't participated in before and to step out of her comfort zone to become a leader. She has also participated in roadside clean-up with her 4-H Club, served food at the 4-H Fall Harvest and attended the Minnesota State Fair.

Winona Sunrisers Kiwanis Club honors one outstanding Winona County 4-H member during its breakfast meeting the fourth Wednesday of each month. The club meets on a weekly basis at 7 a.m. every Wednesday at the Winona Family Restaurant in Winona.