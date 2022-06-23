COVID-19 community testing site closing at Winona Mall

Due to a decrease in demand and an increase in availability of at-home COVID-19 tests, the Minnesota Department of Health is closing its COVID-19 community testing site at the Winona Mall. The last day of testing will be June 29.

Testing is still available throughout Winona County at the following locations:

-Winona Health: Urgent Care in the main clinic on a walk-in basis with same day results; Hours:

Monday through Friday - 7:00 am to 8:00 pm, Saturday and Sunday - 7:00 am to 5:00 pm

-Gundersen Health Systems in Winona: Call the Gundersen COVID Nurse Line at (608) 775-4465 before you come in to schedule a test.

-Olmsted Medical Center: Patients can schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 test through the OMC MyChart Symptom Checker. After you sign into your OMC MyChart account, select “Symptom Checker” from the Menu.

-Winona County Public Health at the Parkview Office Building: At-home tests are available between 8:00 am and 4:30 pm Monday through Friday.

-Many local pharmacies are offering testing. Visit their websites to make an appointment.

-Free at-home test kits may be ordered from:

• State of Minnesota- https://mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/at-home/index.jsp

Additionally, the federal government is providing several testing resources:

• Under the Biden Administration’s test-to-treat program, 61 Minnesota pharmacies and community clinics are conducting on-site rapid testing and prescribing anti-viral medicine for atrisk individuals who test positive. Find a list of participating providers at the federal government’s Test to Treat locator.

• Under a Biden Administration order, insurers are required to cover the cost of up to eight at-home COVID-19 test kits per month for enrollees. Check with your insurance company about ways to get free rapid testing from pharmacies.

