COVID-19 spread staying slow in Winona County, neighboring counties

COVID-19 spread is staying slow in Winona County, with data up to Nov. 23 showing community level is low in the county, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county experienced 47 cases in the week leading up to Nov. 23 — which is the most recent data released by the CDC as of Wednesday.

With this case count, the case rate per 100,000 is 93.1 in the county, a -4.08% change from the previous week.

In Winona County, about 67.8% of the county’s population have received their full primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hospitalizations are low in the county, with 2.9% of staffed inpatient beds and 2.3% of staff ICU beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 as of Nov. 27, the CDC lists.

The CDC estimated that about five county residents with confirmed COVID-19 were hospitalized in the week leading up to Nov. 27.

As for weekly case rates per 100,000 people in neighboring counties as of Nov. 23, there was 59.14 in Houston County, 97.10 in Wabasha County, 113.08 in Olmsted County, 80.69 in Fillmore County, 69.07 in Buffalo County, 74.20 in Trempealeau County and 72.87 in La Crosse County.

All neighboring counties also have a low community level.