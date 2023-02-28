Life may be back to normal for many across the country, but COVID-19 still isn't gone.

Winona County's COVID-19 community level has reached a medium level, as of data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday.

The weekly case rate per 100,000 people in the county, as of data through Wednesday, Feb. 22, was at 49.52, with a new hospital admission rate of 10.3 per 100,000 people.

As for testing in the county, the weekly positive rate was at 24.48% as of Friday.

All of Winona County's neighboring counties, except for Buffalo County in Wisconsin, are now at medium community levels.

Weekly case rates per 100,000 people in neighboring counties, as of data through Feb. 22, are: 32.37 in Wabasha County; 57.49 in Olmsted County; 71.2 in Fillmore County; 86.02 in Houston County; 38.37 in Buffalo County; 111.30 in Trempealeau County; and 75.41 in La Crosse County.

As for Minnesota and Wisconsin as a whole, the case rates per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 22, are at 58.5 and 77, respectively.

For information about COVID-19 in Winona County and other areas of the state and country, visit covid.cdc.gov.