COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Saturday in Winona

Area residents will have another opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

Winona County Public Health will hold a vaccine clinic at Levee Park from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in connection with the Winona’s Farmer’s Market.

People interested in getting their shots can stop by the clinic, located at Second and Main streets, without an appointment or register ahead of time online.

According to the county, primary series doses and boosters will be available during the clinic, with doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson available.

Pfizer first and second primary doses and first booster five months after the primary dose will be available for anyone 5 years old and older, while Moderna in these doses will be available for people 18 years old and older.

Johnson and Johnson single primary series doses will also be available for people 18 years old and older who are unable to tolerate Pfizer and Moderna.

As for additional boosters, Moderna and Pfizer second boosters — which must be given at least four months after the first — will be available for people 50 years old and older and for anyone who has received the Johnson and Johnson booster.

For people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, extra doses at the clinic that will be available include additional Pfizer doses and boosters for ages 5 to 11 years old; additional doses and first and second boosters of Pfizer for ages 12 to 17; additional doses and first and second boosters of Moderna and Pfizer for ages 18 and older; and an additional dose and booster of Johnson and Johnson for ages 18 and older.

So far in Winona County, 64.4% of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 61.7% have received a full vaccine series and 28.4% are fully up to date with their recommended doses, according to the Minnesota Department of Health with data reported as of Sunday.

In the county, 98% of residents 65 years old and older, 77% of residents 50 to 64 years old, 56% of residents 18 to 49 years old, 70% of residents 16 to 17 years old, 70% of residents 12 to 15 years old, 45% of residents 5 to 11 years old and 6% of residents 6 months old to 4 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In Minnesota as a whole, according to MDH, 71.2% of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 67.2% have received a full vaccine series and 31.3% are fully up to date with their recommended doses, as of Sunday.

If interested in registering ahead of time for Saturday’s clinic, visit https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/2652377109.

For free transportation to and from the clinic, call SEMCAC’s Transportation Dispatch at 1-800-528-7622. A van is available that is wheelchair accessible.

For those who find it difficult to travel to the clinic or to other vaccine opportunities or who have children, call 507-457-6424 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule a home visit.