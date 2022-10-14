 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

CP Holiday Train set to return to area in December

Canadian Pacific has released its schedule for this year's Holiday Train tour across the United States and Canada.

"The CP Holiday Train is happy to be back for its 24th year supporting food banks and food shelves across our network by raising money, food and awareness for food insecurity issues," CP shared on its website.

It's the train's first cross-continent tour in three years, according to the company.

The CP Holiday Train trip will once again visit Winona and other surrounding communities, with Canadian singers Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott performing at each stop.

Here are the details of the train's upcoming visits in the area:

  • La Crescent, Wednesday, Dec. 7: The train will arrive at 8:15 p.m. at the Commadore Food and Spirit parking lot, located at 215 South Chestnut St. The event will take place from 8:30 to 9 p.m. 
  • Tomah, Saturday, Dec. 10: The train will arrive at 5:25 p.m. at the Amtrak Depot, located at 205 North Superior Avenue. The event will take place from 5:30 to 6 p.m. 
  • Sparta, Saturday, Dec. 10: The train will arrive at 6:45 p.m. at the corner of South Water and Milwaukee streets. The event, on the southside of the CP tracks, will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m. 
  • La Crosse, Saturday, Dec. 10: The train will arrive at 8:25 p.m. at the Amtrak Station, located at 601 Saint Andrew St. The event will take place from 8:30 to 9 p.m. 
  • Winona, Sunday, Dec. 11: The train will arrive at 3:30 p.m. at the Amtrak Station, located at 65 East Mark St. The event will take place from 3:45 to 4:15 p.m.
  • Wabasha, Sunday, Dec. 11: The train will arrive at 5:30 p.m. at the Gambie Avenue railway crossing near Bruegger Park. The event will take place from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m.

For more information about the CP Holiday Train, visit www.cpr.ca.

