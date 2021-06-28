 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Crash in Winona County leaves three injured

  • 0
police lights file

Three people were injured after a June 24 traffic crash in Winona County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, vehicles operated by Rochelle Susannah Greene, 19, Winona, and Larry Allen Baird, 73, Buchanan Dam, Texas, collided head-on shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Hwy. 61. Both drivers and a passenger in the Baird vehicle, Janet Gail Baird, Buchanan Dam, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

All three were wearing seat belts. The State Patrol says alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News