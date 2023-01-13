8 grams of methamphetamine found in search in Winona

The Winona Police Department assisted in a probation search of a residence in the 600 block of Mankato along with members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Task Force, a probation officer, and a treatment coordinator.

A total of eight grams of methamphetamine was located along with prescription medication not for the individual living in the house.

The search was conducted on Thursday at 9 am. As a result of the search, Dominic Joseph Stanley, 24 of Winona, was arrested.

Probation officers had information on Stanley, who was on probation, being involved in recent narcotic activity and asked the Winona PD for assistance with the search, police said. Stanley was arrested for felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Touring the River Valley: Winona County What do you love most about Winona County? Lakeview Hills Lake and High School Greenery Hills Greenery Structures Water Hills Farm Turbines Farm Farm Welcome to Utica Tractor Farm land Solar panels Crop land Farm equipment Cows Farm land Water Winona County sign Flag Water Whitewater State Park Bridge Greenery Hills Walking path Water Fire tower Garvin Heights Garvin Heights Garvin Heights Sugar Loaf River Bridge Winona County