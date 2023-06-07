Adam Fravel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury and biological father to Kingsbury’s two children, has been arrested for second-degree murder.

The 29-year old was placed under arrest on probable cause in connection to Kingsbury’s disappearance after a Fillmore County deputy found human remains Wednesday afternoon north of Mabel.

In a Facebook statement, the Winona Police Department said a body was found in some brush off Highway 43 and located using information generated during the Kingsbury investigation.

Members of the Winona Police Department, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension - including agents and crime scene personnel, and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Officer are working to positively identify the remains.

Fravel is being held in the Winona County Detention Center. No court appearances have been scheduled yet in the case. Law enforcement has asked community members to respect the family’s privacy.

The Winona Police Department said it would provide updates as information becomes available and scheduled a news conference Thursday at the Winona City Council Chambers.

Kingsbury was last seen March 31 when she and Fravel took their two kids to daycare shortly after 8 a.m.

After returning to her Kerry Drive residence in Winona around 8:15 a.m., she did not show up to work at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, authorities said.