Arrest made in Winona County arson case

Police arrested a Sparta, Michigan, man after he was accused of intentionally setting a fire that damaged a building Wednesday in Winona County.
Sean Bond Hanify, 48, was referred to the county attorney for a charge of first-degree arson.
According to the Winona County Sheriff's Office, Hanify was attending a retreat at St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary on Quarry Hill Road. Investigators believe Hanify set the fire in the building's laundry room shortly after 8 p.m.
The seminary building sustained smoke and fire damage. The sheriff's office said no injuries have been reported.
