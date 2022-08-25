 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Arrest made in Winona County arson case

  • 0

Police arrested a Sparta, Michigan, man after he was accused of intentionally setting a fire that damaged a building Wednesday in Winona County.

Sean Bond Hanify, 48, was referred to the county attorney for a charge of first-degree arson.

According to the Winona County Sheriff's Office, Hanify was attending a retreat at St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary on Quarry Hill Road. Investigators believe Hanify set the fire in the building's laundry room shortly after 8 p.m.

The seminary building sustained smoke and fire damage. The sheriff's office said no injuries have been reported.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News