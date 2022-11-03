 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Biting and fighting police, man arrested for assault on Winona officer

  • 0

At 10:20 am on Wednesday, Jacob Andrew Hunsicker, 28 of Winona, was arrested for fourth-degree assault on a police officer.

Hunsicker was on a 72-hold at Winona Health when he fled the premises and was located by officers in the area of 9th and Mankato Avenue.

Police said Hunsicker was loud, belligerent, and in a delusional state when they found him. When officers tried to get Hunsicker to come back to the hospital he began fighting officers— resisting, trying to tackle officers, and at one point bit an officer in the arm.

A third officer arrived on the scene and tased Hunsicker to subdue him, police said. Officers were then able to handcuff him and take him back to the hospital. Later in the day, he was cleared and brought to the jail for fourth-degree assault on a police officer.

The issue of gun violence and gun safety will play a key role in some races around the country as crime has emerged as a top-of-mind issue for voters. Natalie Brand reports on the gun safety groups investing in candidates pushing tougher gun laws.
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News