Biting and fighting police, man arrested for assault on Winona officer

At 10:20 am on Wednesday, Jacob Andrew Hunsicker, 28 of Winona, was arrested for fourth-degree assault on a police officer.

Hunsicker was on a 72-hold at Winona Health when he fled the premises and was located by officers in the area of 9th and Mankato Avenue.

Police said Hunsicker was loud, belligerent, and in a delusional state when they found him. When officers tried to get Hunsicker to come back to the hospital he began fighting officers— resisting, trying to tackle officers, and at one point bit an officer in the arm.

A third officer arrived on the scene and tased Hunsicker to subdue him, police said. Officers were then able to handcuff him and take him back to the hospital. Later in the day, he was cleared and brought to the jail for fourth-degree assault on a police officer.