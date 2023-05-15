A California man was arrested Saturday at the Winona Amtrak station after police said he assaulted an Amtrak employee while riding the train north of Winona.

Jason Kalani Mook, 59 of San Jose, California, was arrested after police said he injured the employee by throwing an unopened pop can that struck the employee in the head.

Police said the incident took place in the cafe car on the train shortly after 11 a.m. Mook was arrested by sheriff's deputies at the Winona station.

Law enforcement said the assault was unprovoked and that Mook threatened to kill the employee.

Mook’s destination was unknown, but he had been traveling on the train since Spokane, Washington. The incident was the first time any issues were reported with the passenger.

According to the victim and witnesses, Mook was making statements on the train saying he wanted to go to prison.

Mook was arrested for second degree felony assault, felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.