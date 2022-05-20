Catalytic converters stolen in Winona

Winona police are investigation the theft of four catalytic converters taken from vehicles parked at two different sites in the city earlier this week.

The first theft was reported by Habitat for Humanity, where two converters were removed from vehicles parked inside a fenced lot. The converters were taken sometime between 4 p.m. May 17 and 8 a.m. May 18.

The second theft was reported by Schneider Heating and Air Conditioning. The business reported that two converters were stolen from a van that was scheduled to be scrapped.

Police believe the thefts are related. Officers obtained video surveillance footage and are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect. Anyone with a tip can call Winona Area Crime Stoppers at 507-457-6350.

