Charges dismissed against Winona man accused of stabbing

Charges have been dismissed against a Winona man accused of stabbing another person last year.

The Winona County District Attorney's Office dismissed all charges against 43-year-old Bradley Michael McNally June 24, two days before his jury trial was set to begin.

"We were able to provide evidence to the state that we believe shows that Mr. McNally's privacy was invaded in a manner that caused him to legitimately fear for his own welfare and the welfare of others in the home," McNally's attorney Kurt Knuesel said.

The incident in question occurred Oct. 29, 2021, in Winona. Police reported that a stabbing victim was transported to a Winona hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and referred McNally to the District Attorney's office for second-degree assault.

In the dismissal of the criminal complaint, Winona County assistant District Attorney Kevin O'Laughlin said the decision was made "in the interest of justice."

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

