Common scam lost Winona resident $700 (copy)

Common scam lost Winona resident $700

At 1:54 p.m. Saturday, the Winona Police Department received a call from the 1400 block of McNally Drive. The caller reported a fraud complaint, saying they were scammed out of $700.

Police said the reporting party received a phone call from someone claiming to be an Amazon representative calling about a fraudulent charge on their account for a steel rack stand that was valued at $1,300.

The reporting party gave the representative information that included their date of birth, Social Security number and full name, police said. The reporting party then went to Target, at the request of the Amazon representative, and purchased Target gift cards totaling $700 before returning home and calling the representative again to read off the numbers on the backs of the gift cards.

When the Amazon representative then asked the reporting party to transfer more money, the reporting party realized that they were probably being scammed, police said.

Never give out personal information when receiving calls like these. And, if you are asked to buy gift cards, it is always a scam, police said.

