More than 100 grams of methamphetamine were seized during a search Tuesday of a Winona home.
Jacob Matthew Millen, 38, was arrested after the search at a residence on the 550 block of East Seventh Street. The search warrant was served by the Winona County Sheriff’s Office assisted by the Winona Police Department and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team.
The search was part of an investigation spanning several weeks leading to a judge signing a warrant to search the residence.
When law enforcement entered the house at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday, they found Millen in the bathroom, where they suspect he was flushing something because his hands were wet and the toilet was running, officers said. Next to the toilet, investigators located approximately 88 grams of meth in small baggies. In a bedroom, investigators found numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia including scales, measuring devices, pipes and tubing. They located two grams of meth on a nightstand, 6.5 grams inside a bag, two piles of meth on a plate next to the TV stand with one pile weighing 1 gram and the other weighing 3.5 grams, and another 2.5 grams of meth inside a capsule in the bedroom, officers said.
Millen was arrested for several outstanding probation violation warrants and was referred to the county attorney’s office for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, officers said. Led by the sheriff’s department, 11 officers executed the search warrant and found a total of 101.25 grams of meth.