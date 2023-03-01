Jacob Matthew Millen, 38, was arrested after the search at a residence on the 550 block of East Seventh Street. The search warrant was served by the Winona County Sheriff’s Office assisted by the Winona Police Department and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team.

When law enforcement entered the house at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday, they found Millen in the bathroom, where they suspect he was flushing something because his hands were wet and the toilet was running, officers said. Next to the toilet, investigators located approximately 88 grams of meth in small baggies. In a bedroom, investigators found numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia including scales, measuring devices, pipes and tubing. They located two grams of meth on a nightstand, 6.5 grams inside a bag, two piles of meth on a plate next to the TV stand with one pile weighing 1 gram and the other weighing 3.5 grams, and another 2.5 grams of meth inside a capsule in the bedroom, officers said.