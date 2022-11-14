 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Family conversation interrupted with vehicle theft

  • 0

At a little after 10 pm on Saturday, a Winona family’s kitchen table conversation was interrupted when they realized their car was backing out of the driveway from their garage. 

Police said, while sitting at the table in their E. Sarnia Street with their visiting adult children, the family heard a commotion coming from the driveway. They soon saw the vehicle they had in their garage was reversing down the driveway and striking the siding of their neighbor’s house.

The suspect likely went into the residents’ unlocked garage, started the car, and opened the garage door to drive away with it, police said. The vehicle received minor damage, a broken taillight, and the neighbor’s house siding was damaged.

Police said the suspect took off in the family’s 2014 Chevrolet Impala and went westbound. Police found the vehicle abandoned a few blocks away, in the back of the Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center on E. Sarnia Street.

People are also reading…

Although the driver fled the scene, some evidence was left behind such as a Minnesota driver’s license, police said.

Winona Police Department is investigating and working with the mental health center for security camera video. The vehicle was returned to the owner and the case is under investigation.

Coming back to smashed glass littering the pavement or an empty parking spot where your car used to be is a terrible feeling, but PennyGem’s Justin Kircher says there are some easy steps you can take to prevent future thefts.

Owners of Chevrolet, Ford and GMC need to be on high alert as these are some of the vehicles most likely to get stolen. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Car theft has continued to skyrocket even after lockdown. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News