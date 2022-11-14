Family conversation interrupted with vehicle theft

At a little after 10 pm on Saturday, a Winona family’s kitchen table conversation was interrupted when they realized their car was backing out of the driveway from their garage.

Police said, while sitting at the table in their E. Sarnia Street with their visiting adult children, the family heard a commotion coming from the driveway. They soon saw the vehicle they had in their garage was reversing down the driveway and striking the siding of their neighbor’s house.

The suspect likely went into the residents’ unlocked garage, started the car, and opened the garage door to drive away with it, police said. The vehicle received minor damage, a broken taillight, and the neighbor’s house siding was damaged.

Police said the suspect took off in the family’s 2014 Chevrolet Impala and went westbound. Police found the vehicle abandoned a few blocks away, in the back of the Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center on E. Sarnia Street.

Although the driver fled the scene, some evidence was left behind such as a Minnesota driver’s license, police said.

Winona Police Department is investigating and working with the mental health center for security camera video. The vehicle was returned to the owner and the case is under investigation.