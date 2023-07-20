The omnibus hearing for Adam Fravel’s murder trial has been delayed until September to give defense attorneys more time to evaluate new evidence.

Fravel is charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the death of Madeline Kingsbury, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his two children. The hearing originally was scheduled for Thursday but was moved to Sept. 22.

In a letter to Judge Nancy Buytendorp, Fravel’s attorney, Zach Bauer, stated both parties agreed to move the hearing date because of the large amount of evidence still coming in.

“This continuance would allow for the completion of discovery,” Bauer stated in court documents. “The discovery in this matter is voluminous and ongoing.”

Bauer wrote that earlier in the week the legal team became aware that an additional packet of evidence, about 400 pages, would be available this week. Also, the defense is waiting for body camera footage from law enforcement related to the case.

Special Assistant Winona County Attorney Phillip Prokopowicz indicated test results from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are expected to be returned by mid-August.

Since Fravel’s arrest for the murder of Kingsbury on June 7, the prosecution has decided to seek an aggravated sentence in his trial.

Court documents from Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman show the claims for an aggravated sentence come from Fravel’s alleged concealment of Kingsbury’s body.

“The body was wrapped in a sheet, partially encapsulated by a culvert, and appeared to have been covered by wooden debris,” court documents say. “(Kingbury’s) loved ones, including family and friends, spent 69 days not knowing whether she was alive or dead. They were deprived of saying their final goodbyes in a timely manner before her body started decomposing after spending 69 days concealed in the woods.”