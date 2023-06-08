Human remains found Wednesday north of Mabel have been confirmed to be those of missing Winona woman Madeline Kingsbury.
Winona Police Chief Tom Williams broke the news at a press conference Thursday afternoon. The announcement was met with cries and tears in the audience.
A Fillmore County Sheriff’s Deputy found Kingsbury’s body off a low-maintenance public roadway while investigating a tip.
Police said Adam Fravel, the father of Kingsbury’s two children, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in Mabel and booked into the Winona County Detention Center. Fravel's family owns property near Mabel. Kingsbury's body was not found on property owned by the family.
Kingsbury’s body was concealed and found in a wooded area off the low maintenance road.
Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said the location in which Kingsbury’s body was found had previously been searched by law enforcement and volunteer teams.
At Thursday afternoon’s press conference, law enforcement did not answer questions about pending charges against Fravel.
Kingsbury was last seen March 31 when she and Fravel took their two kids to daycare shortly after 8 a.m.
After returning to her Kerry Drive residence in Winona around 8:15 a.m., she did not show up to work at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, authorities said.
- Check back for updates to this developing story.