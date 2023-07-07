A Lewiston man was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges, including online solicitation of a minor to send sexually explicit materials.

Valentin Silva Quintana, 29, of Lewiston, was arrested around 11 a.m. at a jobsite in Lake City following a months-long investigation involving both the Winona County Sheriff’s Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Mark Dungy, Winona County Sheriff’s Department Investigator and part of the Minnesota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, said during the course of the investigation many subpoenas and electronic search warrants were used to track accounts linked to Silva Quintana.

“Within those accounts, we found evidence of at least four juvenile victims that were being exploited for sexually explicit material, several documents of child sexual abuse material or child pornography,” Dungy said. “And also, evidence of revenge porn where we believe Silva (Quintana) was using these images against some of these minor children.”

Dungy said there’s evidence of Silva Quintana threatening victims if they didn’t send him more sexually explicit images and saying he would spread the images to the children’s friends.

“The case is still under investigation. There’s still more being done,” Dungy said. “Some of the victims we’re still working on identifying and we believe some of them are from overseas in the (United Kingdom) area.”

Law enforcement officials say investigators are going through files and data collected, including dark web child pornography, to find any potential victims.

“I would say we’re just at the tip of the iceberg now. There’s probably hundreds of files,” Dungy said. “When we did the arrest on him, he was also served a search warrant at his residence and on his mobile device.”

Law enforcement is still figuring out if any of the victims are local to Winona County and do not have any open physical abuse cases involving Silva Quintana.

Silva Quintana was arrested without incident and taken to the Winona County Detention Center.