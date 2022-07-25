 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man accused of threatening Winona police

  • 0

A 42-year-old Winona man was arrested Friday in Winona after he allegedly harassed several downtown businesses and threatened police. David Austin Russell was referred to the Winona County District Attorney's Office for making terroristic threats.

According to Winona police, Russell entered several places of business between 8:30-9:30 a.m. Employees told police he created loud disturbances and made statements about the world coming to an end.

After police responded, Russell allegedly cocked his finger in the shape of a gun at a police officer and yelled "boom." When police asked him about the gesture, he attributed it to his disgust with police and desire to kill one of the officers who responded to the scene.

It's the second time in six weeks that Russell has been accused of creating a disturbance in a public place. On June 14, he allegedly refused to leave the Winona County Courthouse after a disorderly episode. He was arrested for trespassing.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

