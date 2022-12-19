Man arrested in stolen vehicle by boat harbor

The Winona Police Department responded Sunday to a call in the area of East End Boat Harbor, in the 1250 block of East Fourth Street, for a man slumped over in a running vehicle. It led to the arrest of 39-year-old Christopher James Ozmun.

At 7:34 am on Sunday, police found Ozmun awake and responsive in the vehicle, and police recognized him knowing he doesn’t have a car. Contacting the vehicle’s owner, police were told the owner didn’t know Ozmun, no one had permission to use the vehicle, and the vehicle was left parked outside their residence in the downtown area.

Police said Ozmun admitted the vehicle did not belong to him, and he was subsequently arrested. During the arrest, police located a backpack belonging to Ozmun in the front seat of the vehicle with a small baggie of a white crystalline substance that field tested positive for meth at the weight of 1.61 grams, along with numerous hypodermic needles.

Ozmun was arrested for receiving stolen property, 5th-degree drug possession, and possession of hypodermic needles.

Later in the day, police spoke to a victim in the 150 block of East Eighth Street. They learned that the residence was entered over the weekend while the residents were away and mail and a different set of car keys were taken. Police located the mail and car keys in the backpack from Ozmun’s arrest earlier in the day. The investigation is ongoing.

