Man implicated in $20,000 worth of theft and damage in Winona burglary

A Winona homeowner told police a man broke into his house and is responsible for $20,000 in theft and damage.

Winona police arrested 45-year-old Shawn Albert Hawley Tuesday and charged him with second-degree burglary.

According to police, Hawley gained entry to the residence through a broken window and remained there for at least a week while the homeowner was away. The homeowner was alerted to return to his residence after a moving van was spotted there.

When the homeowner returned late Tuesday evening, Hawley was reportedly inside wearing items of clothing he stole during his stay. The homeowner called police, and Hawley was placed under arrest.

Hawley reportedly told police that the homeowner had invited him to stay at the residence and clean the place. The homeowner denied granting permission. Police report that the residence was ransacked and that Hawley was found with $14 tucked inside a bank book belonging to a child who lived at the home.

Police say that Hawley has no permanent address. He reportedly told police he was living in a trailer on Oak Street, but police were unable to locate Hawley’s living quarters.