Officers executed search warrants and arrested two people after getting a tip that three packages of meth were sent to two properties in Winona.

Damien Duwjan Shade, 46, of Winona and Jessica Marie Willis, 30, of Winona were arrested following the search warrants.

Police were notified by Homeland Security Investigations out of Rochester about three suspicious packages headed to Winona from California. Those packages were delivered to two addresses between 11:30 a.m. and noon on March 24 with two packages arriving at a residence on the 1700 block of Kraemer Drive and one on the 700 block of West Fifth Street in Winona.

After the packages were delivered, police said, Shade brought his package into his West Fifth Street residence and met Willis at her residence where they brought in the other two packages with the search warrants carried out shortly after. Each of the three packages contained two pounds of meth stored in stuffed animal dolls.

Police searched both residences, finding the single package containing two pounds of meth at Shade’s apartment along with a gun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia. At Willis’ apartment, officers found both Shade and Willis, the other two packages of meth and a total of 1.5 grams of meth in Willis’s possession. Officers said Shade admitted the six pounds of mailed meth from both deliveries were his.

The two were arrested without incident. Shade was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and ineligible user in possession of a firearm. Willis was charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

A total of 25 officers were involved in the search on Friday. The investigation was led by the Winona County Sheriff’s Department along with a Homeland Security Investigations investigator out of Rochester, the Winona Police Department and many agencies in the area assisting with officers who are a part of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team.

Further investigation is ongoing within the violent crimes task force. The total worth of the six pounds of meth seized is around $24,000, police said.