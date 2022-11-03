Minnesota City man charged with burglary after home break-in

At 2:11 pm on Wednesday, Winona police officers arrested Charles William Quackenbush, 35 of Minnesota City, at the 1050 block of East 8th St. for first-degree burglary, fifth-degree assault, and damage to property.

Police said Quackenbush showed up at a residence unexpectedly and attempted to force his way in through the back door. The victim said Quackenbush had a chain wrapped around his fist, which he used to punch the victim in the face and rib area while attempting to get inside the residence.

Quackenbush then punched through a window at the residence— breaking it and cutting himself in the process, police said. Quackenbush went back to his vehicle for a moment until he came back to the victim and asked for help for his severely cut arm.

Police said when they spoke to Quackenbush he admitted to punching the victim, breaking the window, and getting into the threshold of the house. He went to the hospital by ambulance, where a few hours later he was released, and taken to jail for burglary, assault, and damage to property.