A criminal complaint has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against a 31-year-old Waseca, Minnesota, man accused of dealing cocaine. Reginald Ronald Gales faces felony charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana.

According to the complaint, Gales was pulled over for speeding by a Wisconsin State Patrol officer shortly after midnight Jan. 21 on Interstate 90 near Bangor. The complaint said a woman and two children were passengers in the vehicle.

Police immediately observed a large amount of cash in Gales' pocket. He reportedly told police it was "just five thousand," and only half the money belonged to him. Gales denied there were any drugs in the vehicle and told police that he and his family were returning to Minnesota from Chicago.

The complaint says Gales was extremely nervous while talking to police. Police reported that Gales' hands were shaking, his speech trembled and he was taking rapid, short breaths.