The Winona County Sheriff's Department said missing Elba resident Bruce Wiza had been found Thursday and was OK.

County law enforcement asked for the public's help locating the 59-year-old on Wednesday. Officials said Wiza was last seen late Monday evening. Sheriff Ron Ganrude spoke to Wiza on the phone to confirm his safety.

Law enforcement was aided in the search for Wiza after getting a tip that he was with a friend. They then spoke, over the phone, with Wiza's friend before speaking directly to Wiza.

Because the initial search stemmed from a welfare check, Wiza's safety was the top priority and no criminal case was involved in the search.

The sheriff's department utilized a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter and dogs in its search for Wiza and was assisted by area fire departments.