Pipe-wielding suspect arrested in Winona warrant arrest

After receiving information regarding the location of an individual with a felony warrant for his arrest, police knocked on the door of a 450 block of East Eighth Street residence looking for Joshua Kenneth Deppe, 29 of Winona.

At 10:43 pm on Sunday, Deppe opened the door, looked at the officers, and then fled into the house -- locking himself into a room. Officers were able to pick the lock to the room with a butter knife that Deppe’s mother gave them and entered to find Deppe with a 12-15 inch metal pipe held over his shoulder while in a fighting stance. Deppe then yelled at and threatened officers. After refusing the officers' verbal commands to drop the pipe, Deppe was subsequently tased and safely taken into custody with no injuries, police said.