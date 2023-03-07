Police arrested a man they say stole a truck at gunpoint Monday and then was part of a high-speed pursuit at speeds that reached over 100 mph.

Winona County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report that a man used a gun to threaten two people and stole their truck on Bear Creek Drive near Altura. The alleged victims of the theft reported the incident at 11:20 a.m. Monday while in another vehicle as they pursued their stolen truck.

Police said the two were using the truck to pick up a trailer when they saw a car stuck in the snow in the driveway. When they got out to see if the driver needed help getting out of the snow, the driver pulled out a gun, pointed it at the chest of one of the men and took the Ford F-350, the sheriff’s office said.

A responding deputy located the stolen vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed with the ensuing pursuit reaching speeds up to 107 mph along Highway 248. The Winona Police Department assisted the pursuit, laying stop sticks along the highway, causing three of the vehicle’s tires to deflate. The vehicle ultimately stopped on Highway 61 at the Highway 14 intersection. Police said Jonathan M. Payton, 37, of Winona was arrested without further incident at the scene. The pursuit lasted just over 12 miles, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies recovered the Glock gun allegedly used to carjack the victims, which had its serial numbers scratched off, along with Payton’s car and a bottle of blackberry brandy at the Bear Creek Drive residence. Deputies believed Payton to be under the influence and got a search warrant for blood, which Payton refused. The case was referred to the Winona County Attorney’s Office for charges of aggravated robbery, second degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing in a motor vehicle, removing/altering the serial number on a firearm and test refusal, the sheriff’s office said.