Police: Hammer swinging Winona man charged with assault

On Wednesday at 12:02 p.m. officers arrested Alec Karl Muller, 22 of Winona, for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon at the 1700 block of Hanover St. in Winona.

Police said the property owner was attempting to show the property to a perspective renter and Muller was agitated about it. A verbal argument broke out, then a physical altercation between Muller and the property owner, which including the two punching each other.

Police said when the fight appeared to be over Muller then grabbed a hammer from the nearby garage and began running at the property owner, swinging the hammer. The property owner was able to push Muller against the building and a witness took the hammer out of his hands. Muller then got in his truck and drove away quickly.

The property owner and witness called Winona police and an officer nearby was able to locate Muller a short distance away, police said.

