Police: Hammer swinging Winona man charged with assault

On Wednesday at 12:02 p.m. officers arrested Alec Karl Muller, 22 of Winona, for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon at the 1700 block of Hanover St. in Winona.
Police said the property owner was attempting to show the property to a perspective renter and Muller was agitated about it. A verbal argument broke out, then a physical altercation between Muller and the property owner, which including the two punching each other.
Police said when the fight appeared to be over Muller then grabbed a hammer from the nearby garage and began running at the property owner, swinging the hammer. The property owner was able to push Muller against the building and a witness took the hammer out of his hands. Muller then got in his truck and drove away quickly.
The property owner and witness called Winona police and an officer nearby was able to locate Muller a short distance away, police said.
U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to pardon thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law is drawing praise from activists and advocacy groups. The administration has taken a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. "Pardoning and removing permanent federal records for simple marijuana possession. We're talking about folks like me who literally had half a joint on them. That's something that really can follow you the rest of your life," said Chris Goldstein who has been an advocate with the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, better known as NORML. Goldstein himself had a federal conviction for a very small amount of marijuana, "half a joint," he said. "There is no other way to clear a federal marijuana possession record other than a presidential pardon," he said. Biden's move also covers thousands convicted of the crime in the District of Columbia. And he is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.
In Photos: The Great River Road in Wisconsin and Minnesota
A motorist drives along the Great River Road along I-90 north of La Crescent.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A view of the Mississippi River from I-90 along the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A view of the Mississippi River from I-90 along the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A view of the Mississippi River from Hwy. 61 along the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A boat is seen on the Mississippi River from Hwy. 61 north of La Crescent.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A sign for the Great River Road is seen along I-90 north of La Crescent.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A scenic overlook on the Great River Road along HWY 61 in Minn. offers a view of Perot State Park in Wis. across the Mississippi River.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A scenic overlook on the Great River Road along HWY 61 in Minn. offers a view of Perot State Park in Wis.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
US Lock and Dam 8 in Genoa, Wis. is among the many landmarks that can be seen when traveling the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The vast expanse of the Upper Mississippi River is seen from a scenic outlook above Hwy. 35 north of Genoa.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The vast expanse of the Upper Mississippi River is seen from a scenic outlook above Hwy. 35 north of Genoa.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Bluffs tower over Hwy. 35 along the Great River Road on the outskirts of Stoddard, Wis.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Fisherman on the Mississippi River and bluffs in Minnesota beyond are seen from Hwy. 35 south of La Crosse on the Great River Road.
A sign marks the route for the Great River Road along Hwy. 35 in Stoddard, Wis.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
