When a Fillmore County sheriff's deputy discovered Madeline Kingsbury's body in a rural culvert Wednesday, prosecutors say she was found with a knotted towel wrapped around her head and neck.

According to a criminal complaint filed Friday against Adam Fravel, bedding from Kingsbury's Winona home was used to wrap up her body before it was dumped along a low-maintenance road near Mabel.

Fravel, who is the father of Kingsbury's two children and had an on-and-off relationship with her, has been charged with 2nd degree intentional murder and 2nd degree unintentional murder in Winona County Circuit Court. He was ordered to be held Friday on a $2 million unconditional and $1 million conditional bail.

At a press conference outside the county courthouse Friday afternoon, Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman said special assistant Phillip Prokopowicz will head up the prosecution.

“We have heard from so many individuals how wonderful a person Maddi was. She had a bright future and Mr. Fravel took that from her,” Sonneman said. “By charging him today with her murder, we intend to hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Sonneman said her office is considering more significant charges based on what is uncovered in the ongoing investigation.

The medical examiner's office concluded the manner of Kingsbury's death was homicidal violence.

According to the criminal complaint, Kingsbury's family was concerned about Fravel's prior outbursts and violence toward Kingsbury. In one instance, a family member told law enforcement of an earlier incident when Fravel put his hands around Kingsbury’s throat and the family member noticed a red mark on the side of her neck.

Court documents show that officers conducted forensic extractions on two Apple iPhones that belonged to Kingsbury. Text messages were found from Sept. 21, 2021, in which Kingsbury told Fravel she’s “not really okay with or over the fact that you put your hand around my neck and pushed me down in front of the kids earlier.”

Fravel allegedly responded, "You'll adjust."

Additionally, investigators spoke with a friend of Kingsbury who indicated that sometime in 2020 or 2021 the two were on a video call while Kingsbury was holding one of her children and cooking dinner when Fravel entered the room, yelled at Kingsbury to keep quiet, then struck her in the face when she told him to calm down.

“The friend told investigators that there were several times during video calls that she observed bruises on Madeline’s face,” court documents say. “When the friend inquired about the bruises, Madeline would cover them up with her sweater.”

During a bail hearing Friday, special assistant Prokopowicz told the judge Fravel had “mocked” law enforcement when the county took custody over the children April 4.

Fravel's next court appearance is set for 1:45 p.m. July 20.

Winona County Emergency Management Director Ben Klinger said his department is turning its focus to putting together all the documentation on the searches for Kingsbury.

“We’re relieved she’s found, obviously, but sad we couldn’t bring her home,” Klinger said. “We’ll continue to support the investigations.”

Klinger, who was in charge of organizing the mass volunteer searches a week after Kingsbury’s disappearance, said the case has been taxing.

“I’ve never been involved in a case this big or this long,” Klinger said. “We’ve had big incidents but nothing that’s lasted this long.”