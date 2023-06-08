Human remains found Wednesday north of Mabel have been confirmed to be those of missing Winona woman Madeline Kingsbury.

Winona Police Chief Tom Williams broke the news at a press conference Thursday afternoon after the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy in the morning.

The announcement was met with cries and tears in the audience.

“Unfortunately, while this discovery is not what we were hoping for, we’re thankful to be able to bring Maddi home to her family,” Williams said.

The faces of those who gathered in the crowd had somber, tearful frowns or resembled a stern and strong resilience as they received the news from law enforcement.

A Fillmore County Sheriff’s Deputy found Kingsbury’s body off a low-maintenance public roadway while investigating a tip at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The body was covered and concealed in a manner that she was not visible.

“To say the least, the last 69 days have been frustrating, full of heartache and pain for the family, law enforcement, and the community,” Williams said. “But during this time, the family never gave up, law enforcement never gave up, the community never gave up.”

Father arrested

Police said Adam Fravel, the father of Kingsbury’s two children, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in Mabel and booked into the Winona County Detention Center.

“We felt we had enough evidence to make a probable cause referral,” Williams said.

Fravel’s family owns property near Mabel. Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said the Fravel property is in the same area of Fillmore County and “within several minutes” of the body’s location.

Kingsbury’s body was concealed and found in a wooded area off the low maintenance road.

“We are grateful to help bring the search for Madeline to a close,” DeGeorge said.

The location where Kingsbury’s body was found had previously been searched by law enforcement and volunteer teams.

Special Agent Michelle Frascone, of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said over 450 tips were sent in and considered over the course of the search.

“Every homicide agent throughout the state has helped investigate this case,” Frascone said.

Digital evidence, including phone and computer data, was instrumental in finding Kingsbury’s body, Williams said.

At Thursday afternoon’s press conference, law enforcement did not answer questions about pending charges against Fravel and said they’ll be discussed at a later date.

Missing 2 months

Kingsbury was last seen March 31 when she and Fravel took their two kids to daycare shortly after 8 a.m.

After returning to Kerry Drive residence in Winona around 8:15 a.m., she did not show up to work at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, authorities said.

Just over a week after Kingsbury’s disappearance, large-scale searches were organized in Winona and Rushford with about 2,600 volunteers turning up in two days.

Previously, Fravel has said he had nothing to do with Kingsbury’s disappearance. On April 4, Kingsbury’s children were located at Fravel’s parents’ house in Mabel when law enforcement and social workers enacted a 72-hour hold on the children.

The children, ages 5 and 2, have been in custody of Winona County Health and Human Services and, as recently as Monday, Fravel and Kingsbury’s parents reached an agreement in the Children in Need of Protection or Services case. The children will remain with their grandparents while the custody case plays out in family court.

The Winona County Attorney, Karin Sonneman, hired an additional attorney in May to aid her office in its work related to Kingsbury’s disappearance.

Many community members in Winona, and across the state, have stood in solidarity for Kingsbury since she was last seen March 31.

In early May, around 300 community members gathered in prayer for a candle-lit vigil in Winona for Kingsbury. And on what would have been Kingsbury’s June 1 birthday, many Winona residents had blue lights shining from their homes for Kingsbury.