A Rochester man is in custody after a Lewiston Police say a traffic stop led to a vehicle pursuit and, eventually, pursuit on foot.

At 5:20 p.m. on March 11, Anthony Arnold Kauphusman, 51 of Rochester, was initially pulled over by Lewiston police for driving without headlights when it was snowing and visibility was low. After slowing down and moving to the shoulder of the road near Rolling Hills Road on Highway 14, police said Kauphusman increased his speed and returned to the highway.

With speeds reaching up to 64 mph through the visibility-impairing snow, a Winona County Sheriff’s deputy was nearby and assisted the Lewiston officer by placing stop sticks along Kauphusman’s eastbound path toward Stockton. Kauphusman partially hit the stop sticks, but continued. Due to the deteriorating road conditions, the officer ended the chase by turning off the squad car’s lights and siren but continued following Kauphusman’s van along Highway 14 toward Winona, police said.

After following the van, the Lewiston police officer radioed that Kauphusman was by the Hy-Vee in Winona and deputies responded and tried to box Kauphusman in with their squad cars. At this time with the chase going only 10 mph. Kauphusman, whose van was missing its front passenger tire, began swerving intentionally to evade the officers. He then hit a squad car and got stuck in the median on Highway 61, police said.

Kauphusman got out of the vehicle and took off on foot, running across the southbound lane of Highway 61 and continuing along West Service Drive. A deputy caught up to Kauphusman, took him to the ground, and arrested him.

Kauphusman was charged with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and driving after cancellation. The chase lasted about 25 minutes from the Lewiston officer’s initial attempt to pull Kauphusman over.