Search Warrant in Lewiston resulting in four arrests

The Winona County Sheriff’s Department in tandem with the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team conducted a search warrant on Tuesday in the 23000 block of Highway 14 in Lewiston. It resulted in four arrests for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

At 10:30 am on Jan. 10, three Sheriff’s Deputies and four members of the violent crimes team initiated the search warrant. They found no substantial amounts of methamphetamine, rather charges were for residue amounts on paraphernalia. Additionally, a bag containing 41 grams of a brown powdery substance was found during the search and sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Arrested without incident in the search was Justine Nicole Gahnz, 35 of Lewiston, Robert Dwayne Coey, 37 of Lewiston, Aaron Patrick Devorak, 44 of Winona, and Justin Thomas Mercer, 34 of Lewiston, all for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, said the Sheriff’s Office.

