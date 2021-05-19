 Skip to main content
Sparta man arrested in Winona for assault by strangulation
Sparta man arrested in Winona for assault by strangulation

Collin Berlin-Burns mug

Berlin-Burns 

A Sparta man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he had been accused of domestic assault earlier in the month.

According to Winona police, Collin Berlin-Burns, 19, had an encounter with a person at a hotel between April 24 and 25, which resulted in Berlin-Burns attempting to choke them.

Officers made contact with Berlin-Burns in the 1700 block of West Seventh Street and, prior to his arrest, he had been observed on surveillance video setting down a black backpack that was later discovered to contain a small bag of cocaine and a 9mm handgun with the serial number scratched off.

On top of the domestic assault by strangulation charge he is being referred for, Berlin-Burns is also being referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possessing a handgun with an altered or scratched out serial number.

