 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Theft suspect caught after going back for more

  • 0

Taking place at the Target on Mankato Avenue, a man  was arrested for gross misdemeanor theft after allegedly walking out of the store without paying for items, getting into his vehicle, then walking back into the store and taking more items before leaving in his vehicle.

Arrested was Jake Daniel Anderson, 30 of Rochester, MN.

Reported by Target’s Loss Prevention team to the Winona Police Department just before 3 pm on Jan. 10, further investigation found Anderson to have left with $659.88 worth of merchandise— including two Fitbits, a Google Nest doorbell, and a PS5 gaming device.

Officers were able to make a traffic stop on Anderson when he went back to his car the second time and drove away, and he was placed under arrest for gross misdemeanor theft, police said.  

The plastic-wrapped white powder police found was barely the size of a fingernail and weighed all of 0.2 grams. The “flash” it provides though is increasingly felt through the Brussels Marolles neighborhood, and any place in Europe where the surge in cocaine and crack supply is hitting hard. “Cocaine seems to be, or seems to have become the new normal,” chief police inspector of the area Kris Verborgh. It was more than visible in Belgium's port of Antwerp Tuesday where again record numbers of cocaine seizures were announced. “It astounded us,” said Belgian Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem, reflecting on the 23 percent spike in 2022 to total of 110 tons, and more than double what was caught five years ago.

Small changes can have a big impact on your mental health. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more. 

The stop order in place after the failure of its NOTAMS -- or Notice to Air Missions -- system was lifted by the FAA shortly before 9 a.m. Eastern Time as the agency said normal air traffic operations were resuming across the country.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News