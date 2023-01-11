Theft suspect caught after going back for more

Taking place at the Target on Mankato Avenue, a man was arrested for gross misdemeanor theft after allegedly walking out of the store without paying for items, getting into his vehicle, then walking back into the store and taking more items before leaving in his vehicle.

Arrested was Jake Daniel Anderson, 30 of Rochester, MN.

Reported by Target’s Loss Prevention team to the Winona Police Department just before 3 pm on Jan. 10, further investigation found Anderson to have left with $659.88 worth of merchandise— including two Fitbits, a Google Nest doorbell, and a PS5 gaming device.

Officers were able to make a traffic stop on Anderson when he went back to his car the second time and drove away, and he was placed under arrest for gross misdemeanor theft, police said.

