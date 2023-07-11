While investigating the report of a stolen vehicle Monday, Winona police say they detained two juveniles and discovered two untraceable guns at the scene.

The Winona Police Department said it received a report at about 4:30 p.m. of a vehicle stolen from the East End Boat Harbor after the owner left the keys in his car to take his dog for a walk.

About 2 hours later, officers located the vehicle while investigating a report of suspicious activity report near the 500 block of Center Street.

The caller said six to seven males were congregating around the vehicle in an alley with their hoods pulled up and running back and forth between the yards and parking area.

When officers arrived at the scene, group dispersed on foot. Police detained two juvenile males at the scene.

While searching the area, officers found a handgun in a nearby recycling bin and another in a parking lot adjacent to the the stolen car.

The two juveniles were interviewed by police and released to their parents. Possible charges are pending the investigation.

Winona Chief of Police Tom Williams said the two guns found at the scene were "ghost guns."

“They’re basically 80% polymer, so 80% plastic, and do not have a serial number on them, so they are untraceable,” Williams said.

The untraceable firearms are the first Williams has seen in Winona. He said law enforcement in the Twin Cities have identified them as a major problem in that area.

No other individuals who fled the scene have been apprehended and no individuals were seen inside the stolen vehicle.

Police also found a few bikes at East End Boat Harbor where the car was stolen. One of which had earlier been reported as stolen and has since been returned to its owner.