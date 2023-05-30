Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An ATV accident resulted in injuries and drunken driving charge Friday at an Elba campground.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Department responded to a one-vehicle accident just before 11:30 p.m. Friday at the Wilderness Campground.

Deputies learned the crash occurred when the driver, Mai Kongkeo, 33, of Rochester, lost control of the ATV on a gravel road in the campground.

After Kongkeo’s hat flew off his head, he hit the brakes hard and turned the handlebars sharply causing the ATV to rollover, law enforcement said. Kongkeo and his passenger, Christina Onsy, 29, of Rochester, were thrown from the ATV.

Onsy suffered a substantial injury to her right leg. The Altura Ambulance and Mayo Clinic Ambulance services responded to the scene, treating Onsy, and taking her to the hospital, law enforcement said.

While on the scene, deputies noticed Kongkeo showed signs of intoxication, which caused a deputy to take Kongkeo through Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

Kongeo failed the tests, had a 0.13 blood alcohol content in a breath test, and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Deputies transported Kongkeo to the Winona County Jail. Law enforcement was granted a search warrant for a blood draw, which was been sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing.

Ultimately, Kongkeo was held on criminal vehicular operation and misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI charges.