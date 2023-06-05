The Winona County Sheriff’s Department arrested a La Crosse man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 33 pounds of marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms, the agency said.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, a deputy noticed an eastbound vehicle on Interstate 90 weaving across its lane.

When the deputy got behind the vehicle, the driver, Ethan Andrew Tappendorf, 23, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, immediately exited the interstate.

After turning around, the deputy stopped the vehicle on Highway 43 at Wilson Frontage Drive.

During the traffic stop, the deputy noticed a "very strong, strong odor" of marijuana coming from the vehicle and searched the vehicle, law enforcement said.

The deputy found 33 pounds of marijuana, 27 boxes of THC edibles totaling 163 grams in 285 separated packages, and five boxes hallucinogenic mushrooms totaling 200 grams separated into 12 packages.

Tappendorf was arrested for first-degree possession of a controlled substance and was referred to the county attorney for formal charges.