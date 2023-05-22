After evading authorities in South Dakota for speeding, a 25-year-old woman from Washington state was arrested Friday in Winona County and ultimately referred for a mental health evaluation.

A Winona County sheriff’s deputy was running speed radar on Interstate 90 before 9 p.m. Friday when he clocked Danielle Meshel Poirier of Federal Way, Washington, traveling west at 103 mph.

After stopping Poirier, law enforcement said she initially provided a false name, had no identification and was uncooperative. The deputy believed Poirier to be under the influence of a controlled substance or having a mental health crisis.

During the stop, a drug recognition expert took Poirier through some tests, which law enforcement said were minimal due to Poirier being uncooperative. Additionally, they said Poirier failed the tests she did and had extremely dilated pupils, wasn’t communicative and extremely fidgety.

Deputies arrested Poirier for providing a false name and date of birth in addition to suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. A warrant was issued for Poirier’s blood, and formal charges are pending the results.

While booking Poirier, deputies learned South Dakota authorities previously attempted to stop her for going above 100 mph on Interstate 90 but discontinued the chase when she got into Minnesota.

Poirier was then stopped again in western Minnesota at a gas station where a state trooper let her continue on her way.

After Winona deputies took Poirier into custody Friday, she was released from jail Saturday after the blood test was collected.

Just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the Winona Police Department received a call of concern for a woman sitting in a lawn chair near Mankato Avenue and Sixth Street in Winona.

After learning the person of concern was Poirier, the sheriff’s deputy from Friday’s arrest assisted on the scene. Poirier was then taken to Winona Health for a mental health evaluation.

Deputies initially tried to contact Poirier’s family members Friday and were unsuccessful. After trying again, they made contact and learned of Poirier's ongoing mental health concerns.

Poirier’s family told authorities they did not know why she was traveling east.

Winona County Human Services is working to see if there is anything the agency can do in the case.