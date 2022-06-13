 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona man accused of assaulting police

A 28-year-old Winona man is being held in the Winona County jail after allegedly assaulting a police officer and a jailer as he was being taken into custody June 11.

According to the local law enforcement, police were called shortly after 1:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Harvester Avenue in Winona, where Justus William Pomeroy was reportedly causing a disturbance. As police attempted to detain Pomeroy, he allegedly reached for an officer's firearm and punched another officer twice in the face. The officer reported red marks and bruising to his face but didn't require medical attention.

Pomeroy was arrested and taken to jail, where he reportedly struck a corrections officer in the face. He is being charged with assaulting a police officer and assaulting a corrections officer.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

