Winona man accused of pointing gun, making threats

A 43-year-old Winona man was arrested Monday after allegedly pointing a gun at another Winona resident.

Henry Martell Rambert faces charges of second-degree assault, making terroristic threats and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the Winona Police Department, officers were called around 11 p.m. to an East Fifth Street address, where Rambert and a neighbor got into a dispute over Rambert's control over his dog. The neighbor said Rambert then went inside his residence, returned with a firearm and pointed it at the neighbor.

Rambert reportedly told the neighbor he would "blow your brains out" and threatened to kill both the neighbor and the neighbor's dog. When confronted by police about the threats, Rambert reportedly replied, "I probably did."

Police entered Rambert's residence and reportedly recovered a Beretta handgun. Rambert was taken into custody without incident.