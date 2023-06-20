A 19-year old Winona man was arrested for second-degree assault after officers responded to a report of someone pointing a gun at people.

A little after 10:15 p.m. Monday night, Winona police officers arrived at a 500 block of East 12th Street address and met two men and a woman loudly arguing. Officers learned about an earlier altercation at the residence involving Christian Matthew Martin, 19, of Winona, his male friend, Martin's girlfriend and her friend.

Police said Martin had been having relationship issues and was upset when his girlfriend turned off the GPS settings on her phone, resulting in him having to frequently ask where she’s at.

After telling his girlfriend to come to the residence and get her things, she arrived with her female friend to do so.

Things turned argumentative, and Martin told the pair to get off his property. Police said Martin got angry and told the women, “I’m gonna use force now because you’re on private property and that’s trespassing” before going into the house and grabbing his 12-gauge shotgun.

Martin’s girlfriend then left the residence, but her friend said she was staying until the police arrived. Martin’s male friend came out of the East 12th street residence and took the shotgun from Martin.

Martin told police he didn’t point the gun at anyone but was “amped up and pissed off.” He did admit he brought the gun out to scare the women, even cocking the gun, and that he had walked into the garage to look for ammunition.

The female friend told police Martin kept the shotgun waist-high and pointed at her with Martin saying he’ll shoot her.

Police arrested Martin and has been charged with second-degree assault and threats of violence.