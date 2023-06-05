A Winona man was arrested for burglary and assault in the early morning hours Sunday after police say he broke into a home and assaulted the 61-year-old resident.

Michael David Hilton, 32, of Winona, was arrested after the Winona Police Department was called to the 500 block of West Fourth Street at 12:16 a.m. Sunday for a reported burglary and assault.

Police learned from the 61-year-old resident that Hilton entered his home through an unlocked screen door while the resident was in the bathroom.

The man said he found Hilton going through the kitchen fridge and confronted him, police said.

After being asked what he was doing, Hilton allegedly grabbed the man by his hair, pushed him outside onto the back porch, and pulled him down the back steps of the house.

Police said, during this, Hilton asked the man “don’t you know who I am?” and after he was pulled down the steps by his hair, Hilton punched the man several times in the face.

Officers observed the victim had bumps and abrasions to his legs, arms and head but denied medical attention.

Shortly after, police received a call that Hilton was outside another house on the 500 block of West Fourth Street, banging on the window and asking for money.

When police arrived, they found the man fitting Hilton’s description and residents from both places positively identified him.

Hilton was subsequently arrested and brought to jail without incident for burglary and assault.

Police said Hilton was intoxicated with a .20 blood alcohol content and while being arrested Hilton commented that he knew he was wrong and was “dumb”.

While police were searching for Hilton, an officer observed three people standing on a sidewalk near the burglary and learned of another entry attempt.

The officer learned one of the people lived nearby and that Hilton had tried to enter his home earlier in the night.

After hearing Hilton trying to open a window of the house, the resident went outside to find Hilton standing up against the house.

Police said the resident told Hilton to leave his property to which Hilton responded by getting into a fighting stance. The resident went back inside his house and called 911.