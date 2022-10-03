 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winona man arrested for drunk driving, speeding

  • 0

An 18-year-old Minnesota City man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly speeding on Winona street

Jacob Richard Hengel was charged by Winona police with drunk driving and reckless driving.

According to Winona police, Hengel was recorded driving 75 mph on 5th Street.  Police pursued Hengel to the Winona Mall parking lot, where a traffic stop was conducted shortly after 3 a.m.

Police report that Hengel admitted to drinking shots of vodka prior to driving. Hengel showed signs of impairment, and a preliminary breath recorded a blood-alcohol level of .21.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News