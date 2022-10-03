Winona man arrested for drunk driving, speeding

An 18-year-old Minnesota City man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly speeding on Winona street
Jacob Richard Hengel was charged by Winona police with drunk driving and reckless driving.
According to Winona police, Hengel was recorded driving 75 mph on 5th Street. Police pursued Hengel to the Winona Mall parking lot, where a traffic stop was conducted shortly after 3 a.m.
Police report that Hengel admitted to drinking shots of vodka prior to driving. Hengel showed signs of impairment, and a preliminary breath recorded a blood-alcohol level of .21.
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
What do you love most about Winona County?
Lakeview
Hills
Lake and High School
Greenery
Hills
Greenery
Structures
Water
Hills
Farm
Turbines
Farm
Farm
Welcome to Utica
Tractor
Farm land
Solar panels
Crop land
Farm equipment
Cows
Farm land
Water
Winona County sign
Flag
Water
Whitewater State Park
Bridge
Greenery
Hills
Walking path
Water
Fire tower
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Sugar Loaf
River
Bridge
Winona County
