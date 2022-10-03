 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona man arrested for public nudity, disorderly conduct

Winona police arrested a 30-year-old man Saturday after he reportedly stood naked in the middle of a street and attempted to initiate fights.

Brett Alan Williams is being held on charges of disorderly conduct, indecent exposure and obstructing an officer.

Police were called around 1:15 p.m. to the 450 block of East Fifth Street, where Williams was loud and exhibiting combative behavior. According to police, Williams was clad in his underwear when officers arrived, but Williams admitted to being naked in the street beforehand. His nudity and belligerent demeanor were confirmed by several witnesses.

Police believe Williams was under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. Police report that Williams was extremely emotional and alternated between asking officers for help and challenging them to fights. Three officers were required to subdue Williams and place him in handcuffs.

Williams was transported to Winona Health for a mental health evaluation.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

