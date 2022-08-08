 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona man arrested for robbery, drug possession

A 21-year-old Winona man faces robbery and drug charges after an Aug. 7 incident in Winona.

Marshawn Devon Leverston was arrested for robbery and possession of marijuana.

According to the Winona Police Department, officers were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 700 block of East Fifth Street, where a man told police that Leverston punched him in the face. The man said the force of the blow knocked him down and that Leverston reached into the man's pocket and stole his wallet. The man said the wallet contained $100 in cash.

The man didn't report any injuries that required immediate medical attention.

Police located Leverston a short time later and arrested him without incident. Police reportedly saw Leverston ditch a backpack. Police recovered it and allegedly found two bags of marijuana totaling 238 grams. Police also reportedly found $100 in cash on Leverston's person.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

