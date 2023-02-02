The Winona Police Department responded to a damage of property complaint as well as a check welfare call Wednesday that resulted in the arrest of Mitchell Lee Schroeder, 25, of Winona.
Called in by an adult family member Schroeder has been staying with, police were told Schroeder was allegedly smashing televisions and computers on the property.
Receiving the call at 4:28 pm, police arrived at the property in the 1000 block of Glen Echo Road and found Schroeder with a metal baseball bat breaking a television, computer, and various other items on the back porch of the property. Actively hitting the items while police talked to Schroeder through a screen door from inside the property, Schroeder then walked to the backyard with the bat where police followed, telling him to put down the bat. Schroeder refused to put the bat down and told officers to leave before drawing the bat toward an officer, who fired his Taser at Schroeder. Schroeder swung the bat, hitting the officer in the hand, and fell to the ground after being hit with the Taser, police said.
A second officer helped handcuff Schroeder while he was on the ground and he was taken to Winona Health for an evaluation after sustaining an abrasion on the back of his head from the fall. The officer who took the hit from the baseball bat had a lump on his hand. After evaluation at Winona Health, Schroeder was cleared to police and placed under arrest, police said.
Schroeder was charged with 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon and 4th-degree assault on a police officer.
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
What do you love most about Winona County?
Lakeview
The Lakeview Drive Inn has been a Winona favorite for decades.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are the hills lining Winona.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Lake and High School
Pictured is West Lake Winona, with the Winona Senior High School in the distance.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Greenery
Pictured is the greenery in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are some of the many hills in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Greenery
Pictured is the greenery along Highway 14 in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Structures
Pictured are some structures off of Highway 14 in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a body of water along Highway 14.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are some of the hills in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm
Pictured is a farm in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Turbines
Pictured are turbines in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm
Pictured is a farm in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm
Pictured is a farm in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Welcome to Utica
Pictured is a barn in Winona County with a Welcome to Utica sign.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Tractor
A tractor works its way through a field in rural Winona County. The county boasts more than 1,000 farms covering nearly 270,000 acres.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm land
Pictured is farm land in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Solar panels
Pictured are solar panels in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Crop land
Pictured is crop land in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm equipment
Pictured is farm equipment in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Cows
Pictured are cows in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm land
Pictured is farm land in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a body of water in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Winona County sign
Pictured is one of the Winona County signs when coming from Olmsted County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Flag
Pictured is a flag flying high in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a stream of water in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Whitewater State Park
Pictured is the Whitewater State Park sign.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Bridge
Pictured is a bridge in Whitewater State Park.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Greenery
Pictured is greenery in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured is greenery on hills in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Walking path
Pictured is a walking path in Whitewater State Park.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a path of water in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Fire tower
Pictured is Elba's historic fire tower.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Garvin Heights
The view of Winona from Garvin Heights, with Lake Winona in the foreground and the Mississippi River in the background. Winona County's many waterways provide natural beauty and a wealth of opportunities for outdoor recreation.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Garvin Heights
Pictured is a view of Winona when facing straight off of Garvin Heights.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Garvin Heights
Pictured is a view of Winona when facing left off of Garvin Heights.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Sugar Loaf
Sugar Loaf towers over the Winona landscape. Hikers can take a trail up the bluff for a bird's-eye view of the city.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
River
Pictured is the Mississippi River next to the city of Winona.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Bridge
The Hwy. 43 bridge spans the Mississippi River to connect Winona to Wisconsin.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Winona County
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
