The Winona Police Department responded to a damage of property complaint as well as a check welfare call Wednesday that resulted in the arrest of Mitchell Lee Schroeder, 25, of Winona.

Called in by an adult family member Schroeder has been staying with, police were told Schroeder was allegedly smashing televisions and computers on the property.

Receiving the call at 4:28 pm, police arrived at the property in the 1000 block of Glen Echo Road and found Schroeder with a metal baseball bat breaking a television, computer, and various other items on the back porch of the property. Actively hitting the items while police talked to Schroeder through a screen door from inside the property, Schroeder then walked to the backyard with the bat where police followed, telling him to put down the bat. Schroeder refused to put the bat down and told officers to leave before drawing the bat toward an officer, who fired his Taser at Schroeder. Schroeder swung the bat, hitting the officer in the hand, and fell to the ground after being hit with the Taser, police said.

A second officer helped handcuff Schroeder while he was on the ground and he was taken to Winona Health for an evaluation after sustaining an abrasion on the back of his head from the fall. The officer who took the hit from the baseball bat had a lump on his hand. After evaluation at Winona Health, Schroeder was cleared to police and placed under arrest, police said.

Schroeder was charged with 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon and 4th-degree assault on a police officer.

