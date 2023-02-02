Winona Police were called to the 250 block of Franklin Street at 4:28 pm Wednesday for a fight which turned out to be a domestic assault. Arrested was Anthony Whiteside Jr., 35 of Winona.

Arriving on the scene, police found Whiteside outside the property yelling, agitated, and refusing to answer simple questions like his name and what happened; he was bleeding from the top of his head.

Officers spoke with two people inside the residence, identified as the victims— an adult female and a 16-year-old juvenile. The 16-year-old told police he came into the kitchen and found Whiteside pinning his mother against the refrigerator, talking aggressively with his hand balled into a fist as if he was going to punch her. The juvenile stepped in and Whiteside allegedly picked him up and slammed him to the ground. As they fell to the ground Whiteside hit his head on something in the kitchen causing the bleeding from his head. The two got up and Whiteside slammed the juvenile to the ground again in the nearby living room. Whiteside then allegedly struck the 16-year-old multiple times in the face. The juvenile was found with a bloody lip and scrapes on his face, police said.

After being placed under arrest, Whiteside resisted efforts to place him in a squad car. He was thrashing and kicking his feet onto the grill of the squad car— appearing to almost be walking up the hood of the car. Officers were able to grab his feet and carry him. He was kicking and yelling at officers, and after several minutes and several officers assisting he was placed in the back of the squad car and taken to jail. He was checked out by the Winona Area Ambulance Service for his injuries and cleared to remain in jail, police said.

Whiteside was charged with domestic assault, 4th-degree assault for kicking at the officers, obstructing with force, disorderly conduct, and violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order.

Touring the River Valley: Winona County What do you love most about Winona County? Lakeview Hills Lake and High School Greenery Hills Greenery Structures Water Hills Farm Turbines Farm Farm Welcome to Utica Tractor Farm land Solar panels Crop land Farm equipment Cows Farm land Water Winona County sign Flag Water Whitewater State Park Bridge Greenery Hills Walking path Water Fire tower Garvin Heights Garvin Heights Garvin Heights Sugar Loaf River Bridge Winona County