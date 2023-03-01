Winona police responded to a report of gunshots fired behind a residence in the 500 block of Mankato Avenue. At about 10:43 p.m. Feb. 27, officers arrived on the scene and learned of an apparent argument that occurred behind the residence involving two male individuals with a firearm being discharged. Police learned both individuals had since left the scene.

Officers began speaking with the occupants of the residence about the incident. During this, officers were approached by an individual identified as Marshall Edward Kieffer, 19 of Elba, who began asking questions about the incident. Officers noted Kieffer appeared intoxicated.

Police said Kieffer admitted to the officers he has a firearm in his vehicle parked nearby. He then admitted to being involved in the altercation behind the residence on Mankato Avenue which resulted in him firing his gun in the air three to four times. Officers then checked the area and found shell casings on the ground near the rear of the residence, police said.

Kieffer was arrested and is being referred to the Winona County Attorney’s Office on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, police said.